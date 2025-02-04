Toronto Blue Jays Likely to Put Alek Manoah on 60-Day Injured List Soon
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah is likely to be placed on the 60-day injured list when spring training starts.
Teams can't place injured players on the list until spring training starts, so Manoah, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, is a prime candidate once eligible.
The 60 day count doesn't start until the first day of the regular season, so Manoah won't be eligible to be back until the end of May at that point. However, he's not expected to return until August at the earliest, so that shouldn't impact the Jays decision making.
MLBTradeRumors had a full list of players who are candidates for the 60-day IL on Tuesday.
If and when he's placed on the 60-day IL, it will open up a 40-man roster spot for Toronto, allowing them to make another move to supplement the roster. For instance they have been connected to third baseman Alex Bregman all offseason.
The 26-year-old Manoah made just five starts in 2024, going 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in 24.1 innings, starting to flash some of the stuff that made him one of the better pitchers in baseball in 2022.
Manoah made the All-Star team in that 2022 season, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA. He also finished third in the American League Cy Young voting, helping the Jays get to the playoffs.
However, the 2023 season was a horrific one for Manoah, who went just 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA. He was demoted to the minor leagues and finished the year on the injured list.
He was injured in spring training 2024 as well and began the year in Triple-A before getting called back up, and injured again.
When Manoah comes back, he will have to find to regain his spot in the rotation. The Blue Jays currently have five starters: Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis and Max Scherzer.
