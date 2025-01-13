Boston Red Sox Ready to Commit Long-Term to Group of Heralded Prospects
One interesting note to come out of the Boston Red Sox Fan Fest this weekend: The team is interested in exploring long-term deals with Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, three prospects who have yet to debut at the big-league level.
Alex Speier of the Boston Globe had the information, which was relayed by MLBTradeRumors (original link included, subscription required):
Namely, Speier lists Anthony, Campbell, and top infield prospect all as youngsters the club is hoping to talk extension with. Campbell, in particular, has made clear that he would be interested in negotiating if the Red Sox approach him. Speier notes that the club’s 2023 fourth-rounder told reporters last season that he would be “100 percent” open to a long-term deal with Boston and also reports that Anthony is seen as being willing to “at least listen” if the Red Sox were to approach him about signing a long-term extension.
It makes sense that the Red Sox would want to do this, as pre-arbitration deals have become extremely popular for teams around baseball. The Braves executed this model to perfection with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider, while the Mariners locked up Julio Rodriguez early and the Royals did the same with Bobby Witt Jr.
Furthermore, the Brewers secured Jackson Chourio on a mega-extension before he ever played a major league game, same as the Red Sox are trying to do here.
Currently, Anthony is the No. 3 prospect in baseball (per MLB.com), while Mayer is No. 7 and Campbell is No. 10. The site predicts Mayer and Anthony to debut this year while calling for Campbell to debut in 2026.
In addition to the prospects, the Red Sox have a group of young players at the big-league level, including Triston Casas and Vaughn Grissom, that they feel good about.
The team went 81-81 last year but should be positioned better in the American League East this year.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.