Team USA vs. Venezuela Live Updates: Starting Lineups and How to Watch WBC Final

Team USA and Venezuela will face off in the final of the 2026 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night after what has been a thrilling tournament to this point.

To get to this point, the United States topped the Dominican Republic, 2–1, in the semifinals on Sunday, while Venezuela authored a 4–2 comeback win over Italy to secure its spot in the final. The Venezuelans are making their first trip to the WBC title game, while the U.S. is in its third consecutive final. The Americans fell to champion Japan, 3–2, in 2023, after topping Puerto Rico by a score of 8–0 for the title in 2017.

The game will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Check out our in-depth preview of the game, and settle in for what should be a great matchup.

You can follow all the action below as we live blog all the action.

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