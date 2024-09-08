Colorado Rockies First-Round Pick Charlie Condon Talks About Time In Minor Leagues
EVERETT, Wash. — It's a rare occurrence for players — even top draft picks. The double-vote of confidence.
The Colorado Rockies gave their first-round 2024 draft pick (and No. 3 pick overall) Charlie Condon just that. The first nod of approval came when they selected the University of Georgia alum with the third-overall pick. The second came when Colorado assigned him to the organization's High-A affiliate Spokane Indians to begin his major league career on Aug. 6.
"I'm excited to be a part of this organization," Condon said in a pregame interview Sunday. "I think it's a really good fit and I'm just excited to get working. I know they have faith in me and I have faith in them so I think it's going to be a good streak."
Condon is now a month through his professional career. The Indians' regular season ended on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox at Funko Field in Everett, Wash.
But Condon will play more games as Spokane will face the Vancouver Canadians in a postseason series starting on Tuesday.
Condon, just three months ago, was playing with the Bulldogs in the NCAA Super Regional against North Carolina State. Now he's getting ready to wrap up his first minor league season.
"(I've) just been getting used to playing six games a week and getting used to the guys out here," Condon said. "It's a great group and I've had a lot of fun so far and it's been a fun transition. ... Really just learning to wake up and take every day as a new day. Playing a bunch of new places. Never been on the west coast before playing baseball. So just getting used to the different environments and things like that. It's been good."
Condon spent all of his life playing baseball in the south. He was born in Georgia and played at Georgia. His last month in Spokane has been his first time in the Pacific Northwest. Going from sunny Georgia to wet and cloudy Washington is an interesting transition. But Condon is getting used to it.
"It's a completely different place, but it's the same game," Condon said. "So in a way it kind of feels like home when you're out here. But just playing in a new location, new state is always going to be different."
Condon hasn't had the first month of pro ball he likely would have wanted. He's batting .167 with a home run and nine RBIs in 24 games with the Indians.
But adversity isn't a new experience for Condon. He played his college ball in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and went against players like the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom and NL Cy Young candidate Paul Skenes, and fellow 2024 first-round picks Jurrangelo Cijntje (Mississippi State) and Hagen Smith (Arkansas).
"It's the best you're going to get at the college level," Condon said. "But I think as long as you continue to move up it's just going to continue to get better. But I definitely think that SEC ball was the best thing to prepare for this."
Condon's preparation may not be showing itself consistently, but it's definitely there. In his first at-bat of Sunday's regular season finale he banged a two-RBI double off the center field wall to put Spokane up 2-0 over Everett in the top of the first.
Condon's ability and physical tools are easy to see. He's 6-foot-6, 216 pounds. As he said, the Rockies have confidence in him. They wouldn't have drafted him No. 3 overall if they didn't.
And Condon will likely continue to improve and move up Colorado's farm system. And it likely won't be long before fans see him in the Mile High City at Coors Field.
"(The key) is just being able to show up to the yard every day with a blank mindset," Condon said. "Approaching every day, regardless of what the previous day looked like, as a new opportunity. And just seeing things as opportunities."
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.