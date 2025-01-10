Miami Marlins Ace Sandy Alcántara Linked to Boston Red Sox in Recent Trade Rumors
The Boston Red Sox have gone out of their way to reshape their rotation this winter, and they are apparently open to adding yet another major piece.
Jon Morosi went on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" on Thursday morning to touch on a wide variety of rumors across the league, including the long-gestating idea that the Red Sox could trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. But before diving into Arenado's market and his potential fit in Boston, Morosi dropped another name that the Red Sox might swing a deal for in the near future.
"I do believe the Red Sox want to make at least one more significant trade," Morosi said. "It could be for Arenado, it could be for an arm like Sandy Alcántara."
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported last week that the Baltimore Orioles might be interested in adding the Miami Marlins ace at this summer's deadline.
While pitchers of Alcántara's stature don't become available too often, Miami has made a habit of trading franchise centerpieces over the past year. The $34.6 million Alcántara is owed over the next two seasons – plus a $21 million option in 2027 – could also push the Marlins to dump him, considering how quick they have been to shed payroll as of late.
Alcántara hasn't pitched in a game since September 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery that October. After missing all of 2024, new manager Clayton McCullough expects the 29-year-old to be ready to go again by Spring Training.
Prior to his injury, Alcántara was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. The right-hander was named an All-Star for the first time in 2019, then led all MLB pitchers in WAR and won NL Cy Young in 2022.
Between 2018 and 2022, Alcántara went 34-43 with a 3.09 ERA and 1.135 WHIP, averaging 194 strikeouts and a 5.2 WAR per 162 games. He took a step back in 2023, going 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.213 WHIP, 151 strikeouts and a 3.4 WAR across 28 starts, but he still played his part in lifting Miami to its second playoff berth in four years.
The Red Sox already traded four top prospects for Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet in December. They also signed veteran free agents Walker Buehler and Patrick Sandoval, although Sandoval will be recovering from Tommy John surgery in the first half of 2025.
With Lucas Giolito returning from a Tommy John procedure of his own, Boston has a completely revamped cast of starting pitchers entering this season. Crochet, Buehler, Sandoval and Giolito join the recently-extended Brayan Bello and the extension-seeking Tanner Houck, plus dependable swingman Kutter Crawford.
The Red Sox apparently aren't out of the running for 23-year-old Japanese righty Roki Sasaki, either, although he is heavily favored to land with either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres.
The Marlins have rotation depth of their own, even after trading Jesús Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies and losing Braxton Garrett to offseason elbow surgery.
Ryan Weathers, Edward Cabrera, Max Meyer and Valente Bellozo are all candidates to start, with top prospect Eury Pérez set to return from injury and compete for a spot as well. Up-and-comers Adam Mazur, Robby Snelling and Dax Fulton could also muscle their way into the mix.
