Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Trey Yesavage Pegged as Potential Breakout Prospect in 2025
Regardless of whether or not the Toronto Blue Jays bring Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette or Chris Bassitt back beyond 2025, the club is depending on its next wave of top prospects to guide them into the future.
One of the young up-and-comers with the most hype is right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter compiled a list featuring one potential breakout prospect for every MLB organization in 2025 on Friday. For the Blue Jays, Reuter went with Yesavage.
Yesavage, 21, has yet to make his professional debut. He was Toronto's first round pick out of East Carolina University in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The righty went 7-1 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.000 WHIP and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 2023, then finished 2024 with an 11-1 record, 2.02 ERA, 0.868 WHIP and 14.0 strikeouts per nine innings. And while he didn't appear in a minor league contest in 2024, reports surfaced in October that Yesavage was trying to add a curveball or cutter to his pitch mix.
If he can get one of those pitches to be game-ready alongside his fastball, splitter and slider, then it's easy to see Yesavage thriving in 2025.
Yesavage is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Blue Jays' farm system with a big league ETA of 2026. MLB Pipeline has Yesavage pegged as the No. 94 prospect and No. 26 pitching prospect in baseball.
