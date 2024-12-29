Young Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Receives Solid Recognition From Prospect Gurus
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the most fascinating teams in all of baseball.
After making the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, the Jays have a star-studded roster. They are complete with young stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, while also possessing top pitchers like Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt. They have an ownership group willing to spend money.
That said, they are coming off a last-place finish in the American League East, are in the uncomfortable situation of having Guerrero Jr. and Bichette be free agents at the end of the 2025 season, and they can't get any free agents to take their money. They missed out on Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Teoscar Hernandez already this offseason.
Furthermore, the Jays do not have a well-regarded farm system, leading people to wonder what the real direction of the franchise is. Do they keep chasing winning by throwing money at players who won't come, and do they sign Guerrero Jr. or do they trade him to re-ignite a rebuild?
While all of those questions are being answered at the major league-level, the Jays are also trying to get some answers at the minor league-level. One of those answers might be in the form of 19-year-old infielder Arjun Nimmala.
Currently ranked the No. 5 prospect in the organization by MLB.com, the outlet predicts that he'll be the No. 1 prospect in the organization by this time next year. They clearly think the other top four (Trey Yesavage, Orelvis Martinez, Jake Bloss and Ricky Tiedemann) will make the majors this year or will be passed by Nimmala.
From MLB.com:
After an early-season slump and time on the development list, Nimmala slashed .265/.331/.564 with 13 homers in his final 53 games as an 18-year-old in Single-A.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.