2 Stars Unlikely To Be Traded Despite Their Team's 2026 Struggles

The trade deadline is still months away. In fact, it won't fall until 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 3. From there, rosters will be mostly set for the stretch run of the 2026 season.

It's still far too early to predict who will be traded and who will go where. There is simply too much time left in the season for teams to prematurely consider themselves buyers or sellers, but in a few months, the picture will be much clearer.

There are several teams that are struggling right now, but some of them also have players that likely won't be going anywhere. Here are two stars that are likely staying put.

Pete Alonso

May 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) hits a double in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Alonso recently signed a five-year, $155 million contract with the Orioles in December after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets. The Orioles lost 87 games last year and are 17-21 to start the 2026 season, nine games back of the New York Yankees in the American League East.

However, because of Alonso's contract status, the Orioles likely aren't going to get rid of him. They are building their team around players like him and will want to have him around to not only mentor younger players but be in the lineup in the future for the Orioles as they attempt to get back into contention.

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Jarren Duran (16) bats a three run home run against Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, May 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox are another team that is struggling. They are 16-22 and already 10 games out in the AL East. Duran's name has popped up in trade rumors. However, the Red Sox aren't fully out of contention yet. A wild card spot remains a strong possibility.

The main weakness for the Red Sox has been their offense, they are 24th in Major League Baseball in runs scored with 153, and they'll need as much offense as possible to turn things around. Duran is a key part of that, so moving him wouldn't make sense as long as the Red Sox have a shot to potentially earn a wild card spot.

He is a table-setter, and the Red Sox need to have that in their lineup. If they end up falling all the way out of contention, then they could reconsider a trade. But for now, holding onto Duran is the right move as the Red Sox try to focus on the present and get back into the mix for a playoff spot.