Brewers' Brandon Woodruff About to Provide Perfectly-Timed Boost

The Milwaukee Brewers have been waiting for a reinforcement for the starting rotation and it sounds like one is finally on the way.

Milwaukee will have a day off on Thursday before kicking off a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning on Friday night. Jacob Misiorowski will get the ball on Friday, followed by Shane Drohan and Kyle Harrison.

Afterward, the Brewers will begin a series against the Cleveland Guardians beginning on Tuesday. During that series, it sounds like another big-time arm could be on his way back for the club: Brandon Woodruff. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported that Woodruff is going to be rejoining the Brewers later this week and he could be a candidate to start against Cleveland.

Great News For Milwaukee

Apr 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Brandon Woodruff is rejoining the Brewers in Milwaukee later this week. Nothing set in stone, but it sounds like he could be a candidate to start next week against the Guardians," McCalvy wrote.

This is incredible news for the Brewers, and they really need him right now. Misiorowski and Harrison have been excellent all season to this point. But the rotation is thin overall right now. Brandon Sproat had potentially his best outing of the season on Wednesday and allowed just one run in six innings pitched, but he has struggled overall this season. Coleman Crow pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday night after struggling in his last start on June 4. Robert Gasser allowed six runs on Tuesday.

Drohan has been solid since moving back to the rotation, but it's thin because Woodruff, Logan Henderson and Quinn Priester are all on the Injured List. Getting Woodruff back on the mound next week will be a game-changer for a Brewers team that is already very good overall. He has a 3.60 ERA in six starts so far this season, but was really hitting his stride before he landed on the Injured List. In his final four starts before going down, he had a 2.33 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched while striking out 15 batters and walking just five.

The Brewers need Woodruff back for them to be at full strength. Fortunately, that time is coming. And it arguably is sooner than expected. He made a start for the ACL Brewers on Tuesday and clearly felt well enough in the aftermath for the club to give him a shot. If you thought the Brewers were good already, just wait for when Woodruff is back to form