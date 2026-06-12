Tarik Skubal to Isaac Paredes: Brewers Trade Fits From Pipe Dream to Realistic

If the Milwaukee Brewers want to go out and make a splash in the trade market for a playoff push, there are few teams more well-equipped to do so right now.

Milwaukee's farm system is so good that it could trade a few different pieces and still have the top farm system in the game without even touching No. 1 overall prospect Jesús Made.

Right now, Milwaukee's top 10 prospects are Made, No. 2 Luis Peña, No. 3 Jett Williams, No.4 Cooper Pratt, No. 5 Luis Lara, No. 6 Andrew Fischer, No. 7 Jeferson Quero, No. 8 Bishop Letson, No. 9 Marco Dinges, and No. 10 Josh Adamczewski. Of this group, Made (No. 1), Pena (No. 16), Williams (No. 57), Pratt (No. 63), and Lara (No. 91) are all top-100 prospects on MLB.com's list. Last season, Quero was the No. 47 prospect in baseball and Brandon Sproat, who is on the big league roster, was No. 46. Soon enough, we'll see other guys make this list, like Fischer.

All of this is to say that the talent in the Brewers' farm system is intense right now. Milwaukee could package two or three of these guys together, not named Made, and bring a legit star to town.

With that being said, with all of the noise there right now, who is actually realistic and who is a pipe dream? Let's dive in on a few potential trade chips out there and rank them.

Tarik Skubal — Detroit Tigers

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skubal is the biggest trade candidate in baseball right now. He's a superstar and would help the Brewers out in a major way. There has been plenty of buzz out there connecting the two sides, but it would still be pretty surprising to see Milwaukee go all in on a guy to this level.

Verdict: Pipe dream, for now. Milwaukee could afford him in the trade market, but it just seems unlikely.

Freddy Peralta — New York Mets

Jun 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There's been some speculation out there about Peralta but this one seems even less likely than Skubal. Milwaukee traded him — and Tobias Myers — before the season for Williams and Sproat. Speculation is fun, but this just doesn't seem likely.

Verdict: Even beyond pipe dream. This one just doesn't seem realistic.

Isaac Paredes — Houston Astros

Jun 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) hits a home run during the first inning against the Athletics at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's been speculation out there about Paredes as well. We joined in and made the case for Paredes to be a top target for Milwaukee. He would add a big bat to the middle of the order and can play all over the infield. He's the exact type of player.

Verdict: Realistic, if the Brewers want to add a veteran rather than relying on prospects in the playoff push for the left side of the infield.

Reid Detmers — Los Angeles Angels

Jun 10, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) delivers during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

We made the case for Milwaukee to target Detmers on Friday and the idea arguably makes too much sense. If the Brewers want to add an arm, Detmers would be significantly less costly than either Skubal or Peralta.

Verdict: Realistic. Specifically more realistic than Skubal.