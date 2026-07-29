Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Yordan Alvarez, Jose Ramirez, Pirates Rookie)

Wednesday’s MLB action features several games in the afternoon, which gives bettors a chance to wager on some player props basically all day long.

Every day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run props, a fun way to get involved in the MLB season with the potential of cashing a prop with some longer odds. These plays are tough to predict, so bettors should look to wager smaller amounts when exploring this market.

On Wednesday, I’m targeting two perennial All-Stars to leave the yard, including Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who hit his league-leading 35th home run on Tuesday night. Can he go deep for the second game in a row against the Los Angeles Angels?

Here’s why I think he can, plus a look at two more players in a favorable spot to leave the yard on Wednesday.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, July 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+192)

Alvarez is the clear favorite to win the American League MVP this season, as he’s hitting .325 with 35 homers and 80 runs batted in.

The Astros slugger absolutely launched a home run on Tuesday night, his fourth long ball in the last 11 games.

Listen to the sound off the bat 😳



Yordan Alvarez destroys his MLB-leading 35th home run! pic.twitter.com/jQPRyTxGS5 — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2026

Alvarez is hitting .385 with a .510 on-base percentage and a 1.279 OPS since the All-Star break, homering four times in the process. Overall, he has an OPS of 1.082.

On Wednesday, he’ll take on Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez, who has allowed seven home runs in nine appearances this season while posting a shaky 8.54 ERA. Alvarez has a .340 batting average and 26 home runs against right-handed pitching, so he’s a must bet in this matchup.

Plus, the L.A. bullpen has been pretty poor in 2026, allowing 52 home runs while posting a 4.36 ERA. Alvarez should have a field day against this pitching staff as he looks to extend his home run lead on the rest of MLB.

Esmerlyn Valdez to Hit a Home Run (+361)

Pirates rookie Esmerlyn Valdez has been a major surprise in the 2026 season, as he’s hitting .285 with 14 home runs and a 1.062 OPS across 39 games (35 starts). The rookie had a scare after undergoing imaging on his hand on Monday, but he was back in the lineup on Tuesday.

Valdez has crushed left-handed pitching this season, hitting .333 with a shocking 1.367 OPS. He’s homered seven times against southpaws in just 45 at-bats, so I don’t mind taking him against Rodriguez, who has given up 13 homers this season.

E-Rod has allowed a homer in three of his four starts this month, and his advanced numbers are pretty awful this season (18th percentile in expected BAA, 24th percentile in barrel percentage).

Valdez has shown some serious power against lefties, with 11 of his 15 hits against them going for extra bases.

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+274)

Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez has only been back from the injured list for six games, but I’m going to take him to hit his 11th homer of the season in Wednesday’s showdown with the Cincinnati Reds.

Ramirez has struggled – based on his standards – in 2026, but he’s taking on a familiar face in Cincy’s Brady Singer, who battled Ramirez for years in the AL Central as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Singer has a 4.53 ERA this season, and he’s struggled with the long ball, allowing 21 home runs in his 20 outings.

Most importantly, Ramirez has dominated Singer in his career. The Guardians star is 12-for-31 (.387 batting average) against Singer with two doubles, three home runs and a 1.267 OPS.

Ramirez hasn’t homered since returning to the lineup, but this matchup could be a perfect spot for him, especially in the home-run friendly Great American Ball Park.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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