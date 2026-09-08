3 Teams That Can Be Counted Out of MLB Playoff Race

The 2026 season is winding down, and soon, there will be just 12 teams left competing for the World Series crown. The final day of the regular season is September 27, and there are still several pennant races worth following, as postseason spots are still up for grabs.

In the National League, the playoff picture is quite clear, and the third wild card spot is the only one that is truly close given how little time is left in the season. In the American League, there are two divisions up for grabs and a wild card spot.

At this point, it's becoming clear that certain teams hopes are slim. Here are three teams that can essentially be counted out of the mix.

Seattle Mariners

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) pitches to the Athletics during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an ALCS appearance in 2025, the Mariners have come crashing back down to earth and are now 10 games below .500 with 18 games to go. They also face a 5 1/2 game deficit in the AL wild card chase and are six games behind in the AL West.

They have elite pitching that consists of Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, but the offense isn't quite where it needs to be, especially after the losses of Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez. They also haven't gotten the same production out of Cal Raleigh.

This could potentially lead to some personnel changes if the Mariners are so inclined. They won 90 games last season, but aren't going to reach that mark in 2026, even if they win all of their remaining games.

Miami Marlins

Aug 2, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins have been an interesting team in 2026. They took some big steps forward in 2025 and still have some very promising pieces such as Owen Caissie, Kyle Stowers, Otto Lopez, Griffin Conine and Graham Pauley.

Their pitching staff also looks promising, and they still could have one more year with Sandy Alcantara, provided that they pick up his club option for 2027. But they are now five games back in the wild card race.

Perhaps with a productive offseason, they can become a clear contender in 2027, but 2026 appears to be a wash at this point, though they have taken some steps forward.

St. Louis Cardinals

Sep 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) walks to the dugout after a pitching change in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, 2026 has largely been a success for the Cardinals, who purged their roster of veterans last offseason. They're just a game below .500 and still within five games of a wild card spot. Still, this was meant to be a rebuilding year for the Cardinals, and while they have exceeded expectations, there just isn't enough time for them to go on a run and get to the playoffs.

Even if they do get in, they don't have the pitching to survive a best-of-three wild card series, but things are looking up for St. Louis as they keep their focus on the future and building a playoff contender for the long-term.