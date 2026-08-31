Two MLB Teams Who Can Play Spoiler Down the Stretch in September

The 2026 season is about to enter its final month. Now, it is becoming clear who the true contenders are in both leagues, and we have a better idea of who is going to make the postseason and who will ultimately sit out this fall.

But for every postseason contender, there is always going to be a team that can play the role of spoiler down the stretch and potentially ruin a contender's chance at making a postseason run. Often times, it's teams that are out of contention that do this.

Here are two teams that could play a little spoiler down the stretch.

Cincinnati Reds

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) leaves the game against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cincinnati Reds have a tough schedule during the last month of the season, and for a team that sits at the bottom of the National League Central, that's a tall task. They'll start the month with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres, who are close in the wild card race.

They'll face the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers twice, and will also match up against the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves. They'll close the season against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

The National League is a lot tougher than the American League, but Toronto is still in the wild card picture and could be until the final weekend. The Reds could ultimately be the team that puts the nail in the coffin for the Blue Jays.

St. Louis Cardinals

Aug 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt (26) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have an easier schedule and likely aren't going to be in a position to ruin many teams' chances at the playoffs, but they do face a few contenders this coming month. They'll start with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are battling the Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed in the National League.

They'll close the season against the Brewers at American Family Field with the same goals in mind. In between those series' however, is a matchup with the Chicago White Sox. The South Siders are up 3 1/2 games on the Cleveland Guardians, but if the Cardinals win that series, they could knock the White Sox down a bit and make it harder to win the AL Central.

The Cardinals aren't fully out of it themselves, but their chances of actually making it to the postseason are still slim as they are five games out in the wild card race, even with an easier schedule this month.