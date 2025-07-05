Aaron Judge Got Hit By a Wild Throw From Teammate After Inning Ended
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was hit in the face by an errant throw from shortstop Anthony Volpe on Saturday afternoon.
After an inning concluded, Volpe threw a ball back toward the field of play, only to hit Judge in the face. He stayed in the game, but the moment was certainly tense for Yankees fans.
It's unclear what exactly Volpe was doing, but the most important thing is that Judge is OK. The favorite for the American League MVP, Judge is one of the most irreplaceable players in the entire league. Entering play on Saturday with 32 home runs, he was the lead vote-getter in the American League for the All-Star Game. The Yankees have lost five straight games entering Saturday and Judge will have to be a driving force in getting them back into the divisional playoff picture. They are now in third place, two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays.
New York will finish out a series with the New York Mets on Sunday before getting an off day on Monday. At that point, they will start a new series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.
The Mariners are currently 46-42 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. The Yankees hold a 2-1 advantage over Seattle in the season series, and that could become valuable come playoff tiebreaker time.
That will be a three-game series, Tuesday through Thursday in the Bronx. New York will finish out the first half next weekend against the Cubs.
