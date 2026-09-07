Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 10.5-game lead in the NL West and have won four games in a row heading into Monday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, who are fighting for a spot in the postseason.

Cincy is a long shot to make the playoffs, sitting 6.5 games back of the final wild card spot, but it has won seven of 10 to make a slight push towards .500. The Reds have a terrible run differential (minus-105), so it would be truly shocking if they found their way into the postseason in 2026.

On Monday, the Reds have ace Chase Burns (2.79 ERA) on the mound, as he looks to build on a monster 2026 season. The Dodgers have yet to announce a starter for this game, yet they are still favored at home where they are 16 games over .500 in 2026.

Still, Los Angeles is covering the run line in just over 31 percent of its games as a home favorite, which gives us a bunch of betting options in this series opener.

I’m eyeing a player prop and a side with Burns on the mound and aiming to extend Cincy’s winning streak to three.

Reds vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-149)

Dodgers -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

Reds: +142

Dodgers: -172

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Reds vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Chase Burns (15-3, 2.79 ERA)

Los Angeles: TBA

Reds vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 7

Time: 9:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet LA, Reds.TV

Reds record: 69-74

Dodgers record: 86-57

Reds vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase Burns OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-116)

Terry Francona announced the Burns will have his innings limited the rest of the season, but he still picked up five strikeouts back on Aug. 24 in 3.2 innings of work and seven K’s on Aug. 30 in 5.2 innings.

Burns likely won’t push 100 pitches in this start, but he may only need a few innings to reach five strikeouts. After all, the Reds right-hander has not pitched in over a week and has punched out at least five batters in 21 of his 26 outings this season.

Also, Burns ranks in the 90th percentile in whiff percentage and chase percentage while posting a strikeout percentage of 28.9 percent (88th percentile) this season. As long as Burns is able to pitch three to five innings on Monday, I think he’s going to be able to clear this prop.

Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

In today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers – our MLB Best Bets column here at SI – I broke down why the Reds can cover on the road:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won four games in a row, taking a 10.5-game lead atop the NL West into this series opener with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds are 6.5 games out of a playoff spot in the NL, but they’ve won seven of their last 10 games and have ace Chase Burns on the mound on Monday night.

L.A. has yet to announce a starter for this game, which should give the Reds (+129 underdogs) a small edge to hang around with Burns on the bump.

There’s been one easy way to fade L.A. this season, and that’s been taking the opponent to cover the run line when the Dodgers are home favorites. L.A. is just 21-46 on the run line as a home favorite, covering in under 32 percent of its games.

The Reds have dominated in Burns’ starts this season, winning 19 of his 26 outings, and I think they’re live for an upset on Monday night.

Burns enters this outing with an expected ERA in the 82nd percentile and an actual ERA of 2.79. Even though the Dodgers are clearly the better team, I think there’s value in getting a one-run cushion with the Reds’ ace on the mound.

Pick: Reds +1.5 (-149 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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