MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Unseated, Yankees Dangerous in Top 5

The clock is ticking on the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season.

It feels shocking how quickly the season has gone. Spring Training feels like yesterday and now all of a sudden we're weeks away from the playoffs kicking off. With the season winding down, there are a lot of things to watch out for in the playoff races in the American League and National League.

Injuries are going to play a big role down the stretch. Aaron Judge is nearing a return for the New York Yankees, for example. The second Judge returns, he'll flip the American League race, if he looks like himself. In the National League, Shohei Ohtani isn't at full strength. If he's unable be himself down the stretch, that's going to significantly impact the Los Angeles Dodgers' chance at a three-peat. Right now, the Dodgers arguably aren't playing well enough to be considered the favorites in the National League. They have all of the talent in the world, but they're 4-6 over their last 10 games.

With all of that being said, let's take a look at the top contenders around the league.

No. 5: Atlanta Braves

Sep 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Braves are 84-58 on the season and are 7-3 over their last 10 games. Chris Sale is an ageless wonder. The 37-year-old has been incredible so far this season and he has a 2.10 ERA and a 184-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 150 innings pitched. Plus, Sale is at 5.2 wins above replacement. The Braves are loaded with big-name talent everywhere. They can make a run.

No. 4: New York Yankees

Aug 31, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) speaks with shortstop Jose Caballero (72) at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees are 80-61 on the season, despite Judge being out for a while. If Judge can return and look like himself, they're going to be the most dangerous team in the American League on paper.

No. 3: Los Angeles Dodgers

Sep 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers are struggling and Ohtani is hurting. They have the talent to turn this thing around. But will they be able to dig deep and right the ship?

No. 2: Tampa Bay Rays

Sep 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (14) reacts after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays are the best team in the American League. The Rays are 85-57, which is the second-best record in baseball overall right now.

No. 1: Milwaukee Brewers

Sep 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Brewers may not have the big-name talent that the Dodgers do, but they play the game the right way and have the best record in baseball at 88-54. This is a Brewers team that can do damage and stop the Dodgers' chances of a three-peat.