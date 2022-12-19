Andrew McCutchen Likes Tweet About Potential Return to Pittsburgh Pirates

Could Andrew McCutchen be returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates? Monday, the free agent outfielder liked a tweet from the Talkin' Baseball podcast about a potential reunion with the club that drafted him.

Free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen appears to have liked a tweet about a potential return for the 2013 National League MVP to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sunday, the Twitter account for the popular MLB podcast 'Talkin Baseball', hosted by Jomboy, Trevor Plouffe and Talkin' Jake, posted a highlight reel of McCutchen's career, primarily featuring plays from Cutch's time with the Pirates. The Twitter video was captioned, 'The reunion needs to happen @Pirates'.

Monday afternoon, Talkin' Baseball noted that McCutchen had liked the tweet.

Could McCutchen be returning to the team that drafted him, and the club that he made his Major League debut with? Only time will tell. McCutchen at least doesn't seemed to be turned off to the idea.

McCutchen played the first nine years of his big league career with the Pirates, where he collected five All-Star appearances, four Silver Sluggers, an MVP and a Gold Glove. The Pirates traded him to the San Francisco Giants prior to the start of the 2018 Major League Baseball season. He has since played for the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

McCutchen slashed .237.316/.700 in 2022 with 17 home runs for the Brewers in 2022. He is entering his age-36 season.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.