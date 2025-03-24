Arizona Diamondbacks Ask Team to Take on $13M in Jordan Montgomery Trade, Per Report
The Arizona Diamondbacks spent big on one pitcher this winter, but they could be looking to save a few bucks on another before the season gets underway.
A report surfaced last week that left-hander Jordan Montgomery was drawing trade interest from multiple teams. According to the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks have asked at least one team to take on $13 million of Montgomery's $22.5 million salary for 2025.
While that move would save Arizona $9.5 million, it remains to be seen if they have any buyers for Montgomery at that price tag.
Montgomery signed with the Diamondbacks last March, then proceeded to go 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA, 1.650 WHIP, 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a -1.4 WAR across 25 appearances. Montgomery opted into the second year of his deal in October, even after owner Ken Kendrick publicly fessed up to overpaying the veteran southpaw in September.
When former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes inked a $210 million deal with Arizona in December, Montgomery lost a guaranteed spot in the club's rotation. The 32-year-old was then locked into a long relief role after allowing five earned runs in 3.0 innings of work in the Cactus League this spring.
Montgomery was fresh off winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers prior to his extended time in free agency and eventual arrival in Arizona. He was 38-34 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.209 WHIP, 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 12.6 WAR through his first seven MLB seasons, spending most of that time with the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals.
The Diamondbacks are set to open their regular season Thursday against the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- BOONE MOCKS SOTO: Yankees manager Aaron Boone apparently told Juan Soto that he looked terrible in a Mets uniform prior to a spring training game. CLICK HERE
- FREEMAN RECOUNTS WILD TRADE: Nolan Jones called his old friend, Tyler Freeman, just before the Rockies and Guardians traded them for each other. CLICK HERE
- BETTS STILL SICK: After missing the Tokyo Series last week, Dodgers star Mookie Betts is still down 17 pounds due to an unknown illness. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.