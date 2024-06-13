Diamondbacks' Scuffling Star Surprisingly Leads Baseball with This Impressive Streak
It's been a down year for Arizona Diamondbacks' star Corbin Carroll, but at least he has this impressive streak going for him.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
longest active streaks of consecutive plate appearances without a strikeout:
Corbin Carroll: 30
Marcus Semien: 25
Steven Kwan: 21
Anthony Rizzo: 20
Ezequiel Tovar: 20
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
The 23-year-old, who was the Rookie of the Year last year in the National League, is only hitting .213 this season with two homers, 21 RBI and 11 stolen bases, so it's good to see him putting the ball in play again. Perhaps it will signify a change in his performance as well. Carroll now has a four-game hitting streak with multi-hit games coming in two of those. His OPS+ of 77 suggests that he's been a well-below average player thus far this season for the D'Backs, who went to the World Series a year ago.
Carroll was an All-Star last season but certainly doesn't seem destined for Arlington this year, unless he's voted in by the fans based on his popularity.
Carroll's regression coincides with a regression for the Diamondbacks, who enter play on Thursday at 32-36 and in fourth place in the National League West.
They'll be back in action on Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Griffin Canning pitches against Brandon Pfaadt (ARZ).
Pfaadt is 2-5 with a 4.60 ERA while the veteran Canning comes in at 2-6 with a 4.65.
