As Chris Sale Comes Back to Town, Boston Red Sox Made Right Decision to Trade Him
Even in a world of taking sides, the following remains a correct statement.
Two things can be true at the same time. And they often are.
And they are in the case of the Boston Red Sox trading Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves before the 2024 season for infielder Vaughn Grissom. As Sale returns back to Boston on Friday night for his first outing since the trade, let's take a look back:
Fact 1: The deal has not worked out for Boston, as Sale won the National League Cy Young Award last season and Grissom has played just 31 games for the Red Sox, hitting .190. He's currently in Triple-A.
Fact 2: The Red Sox still made the right decision and Craig Breslow executed the right process.
First, Sale was going to be 35 for most of last season. He had pitched in just 31 games over the previous four years from 2020-2023 because of various injuries, including Tommy John surgery. It certainly was fair for Breslow to assume that Sale's best days were behind him and that he wouldn't be capable of a season like he ultimately had in 2024.
Furthermore, Sale was headed into the last guaranteed year of his contract at $27.5 million, but there was also a vesting option for 2025, which could have put the Red Sox on the hook for even more money for a declining player. Instead, the Red Sox cut bait, sending Atlanta $17 million or so in the deal, ultimately saving some money in the long run. Again, it hasn't worked, but you can't fault Breslow for the goal of not wanting to be stuck with a player in decline for even more years at big money.
And finally, Grissom is a former Top 100 prospect who came with six years of team control. Before Kristian Campbell emerged as a top prospect, Grissom was supposed to be the team's second baseman. Unfortunately, sickness in spring training last year set him way back and he never really got going.
Again, the deal hasn't worked out in the way that the Red Sox would have wanted, but that doesn't mean it was the wrong deal to make.
Sale will pitch against Garrett Crochet on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
MAC MILLER TIME: Mac Miller was a popular rapper from Pittsburgh who died at the age of 26 in 2018. This July, the Pirates will honor his life with a commemorative bobblehead. CLICK HERE:
A JUDGIAN BLAST: Aaron Judge continues to make history at the plate, now doing something not seen since 1956. CLICK HERE:
SNAPPING OUT OF IT: Patrick Corbin is 3-2 for the Texas Rangers this season as he looks to break a historic streak on the mound. CLICK HERE: