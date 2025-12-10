Pete Alonso Spurns Mets for Orioles on Massive Five-Year Contract
The Polar Bear is reportedly headed to a warmer climate.
Longtime Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is joining the Orioles on a five-year contract worth $155 million, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. Alonso, 31, has spent his entire seven-year career with New York.
Debuting in 2019, the first baseman immediately established himself as a superstar with a MLB-best 53 home runs. In a career that has seen him make five All-Star teams (and memorably win two Home Run Derbies), he has also led the National League in RBIs (131 in 2022) and doubles (41 in 2025).
Per Passan, Alonso's deal is the most lucrative ever for a first baseman on an average annual value basis.
Baltimore—which won 101 games as recently as 2023—is looking to put a disappointing '25 behind it. Much of the Orioles' lineup underachieved a year ago, and the team dismissed manager Brandon Hyde after 43 games.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Alonso will debut for Baltimore on March 26 against the Twins.