Asking Price For Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent Target Teoscar Hernández Surfaces
Since the early days of the 2025 offseason, Teoscar Hernández was heavily favored to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Once Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets, the reunion seemed like an inevitability, but the two sides have yet to agree on a deal more than a week later. There are other interested parties that have been tied to Hernández as of late, namely the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, so the defending World Series champions have been left to fend off some serious competition on the open market.
Initially reports had the Dodgers interested in signing Hernández to a three-year deal worth roughly $60 million. However, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Hernández is now seeking a three-year contract worth $22 million to $24 million a year – or $66 million to $72 million in total.
The Dodgers, Blue Jays and Red Sox all had offers on the table for Soto, meaning they have the money to spend on Hernández should they choose to do so. However, Los Angeles already went out and splurged on two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, giving him a $182 million contract, while Toronto and Boston's biggest offseason additions – Andrés Giménez and Garrett Crochet, respectively – came over via trade and carry far lower salaries.
Anthony Santander, who is reportedly looking for a five-year deal, has also been connected to the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Red Sox, New York Yankees and Washington Nationals. His market will certainly impact Hernández's, given the overlap of suitors, so the two sluggers are unlikely to be negotiating in a vacuum.
Hernández could make the most sense for Toronto in particular, though, considering he already played there from 2017 to 2022. He won Silver Slugger Awards with the Blue Jays in 2020 and 2021, making his first career All-Star appearance in 2021.
The outfielder hit .263 with an .823 OPS during his time in Toronto, averaging 34 home runs, 98 RBI, nine stolen bases and a 2.8 WAR per 162 games.
Hernández is coming off another All-Star campaign in which he netted another Silver Slugger, this time with the Dodgers. He hit .272 with 33 home runs, 99 RBI, 12 stolen bases, an .840 OPS and a 4.3 WAR in the regular season before hitting .250 with three home runs, 12 RBI, one stolen base and a .769 OPS in the playoffs.
If the Blue Jays can bring Hernández back into the fold, they will add another formidable bat to a lineup that already features first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and outfielder George Springer, plus defensive stalwarts in Giménez and Daulton Varsho.
The 32-year-old Hernández rejected a qualifying offer from Los Angeles, meaning any other team that signs him will have to give up draft pick compensation. Santander is tied to the same baggage.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.