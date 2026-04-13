Astros Join List of MLB Contenders Dealing With Major Injuries

The Houston Astros are in a bad spot right now. There's no other way to sugarcoat it. Things simply aren't going Houston's way right now.

Houston has lost seven straight games and has a 6-10 record right now, in last place in the American League West. If that wasn't bad enough, now the Astros are going to be without the services of All-Star infielder Jeremy Peña and starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai for the foreseeable future. Both Peña and Imai were placed on the Injured List on Monday, per the team.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/K1BdoGSUUX — Houston Astros (@astros) April 13, 2026

Injuries Are Having A Massive Impact On The 2026 MLB Season

Apr 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after hitting a double during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Yet another hit for an Astros need that didn't need to lose any more depth right now. Right now, the Astros have a handful of guys on the Injured List including Peña, Imai, Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier, Brandon Walter, Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski, Josh Hader, and Jake Meyers, among others. That's a lot of talent on the shelf.

Houston is a team that entered the 2026 season with some contender buzz, but now we sit two weeks into the season with the Astros in last place in the AL West with a big hole to pull itself out of and less firepower to do so. The Astros aren't the only contender in the American League right now in this boat. The Toronto Blue Jays are another team ravaged by injuries right now. The Detroit Tigers have a few impactful injuries under their belt right now as well.

It's early in the season, of course. But these injuries throughout the league really open things up. The Astros are 6-10 and in last place in the AL West. The Blue Jays are 6-9 and are tied for last place in the AL East. The Tigers are 7-9 and in third place in the AL Central. Things are wide open and the more these injuries pop up with contenders, the more that's going to be the case.

This is a trend that has been in the National League as well. The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs have been bitten by the injury bug and both are in last place in their divisions. The Mets are 7-9 and don't have Juan Soto right now. The Cubs are 7-8 and their pitching has been impacted by injuries. All in all, outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers, there really aren't many clear favorites out there right now.

If healthy, the Astros would be among the favorites in the American League, but not right now.