Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Sean Murphy

The Atlanta Braves made a big splash Monday afternoon, trading for catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. The Braves dealt catchers William Contreras and Manny Pina, along with prospects in a three-team deal involving the Milwaukee Brewers, to acquire Murphy.

Murphy should be the club's regular catcher, although Travis d'Arnaud will likely see some time at the position as well.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Braves, as of Dec. 12, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Sean Murphy .250/.332/.759

1B Matt Olson .240/.325/.802

2B Ozzie Albies .247/.294/.703

3B Austin Riley .273/.349/.878

SS Vaughn Grissom .291/.353/.792

LF Eddie Rosario .212/.328/.587

CF Michael Harris II .297/.339/.853

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. .266/.351/.764

DH Travis d'Arnaud .268/.319/.791

There's no telling how manager Brian Snitker will line up his club. The Braves' offseason isn't over, by any means, either.

