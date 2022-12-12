Skip to main content
Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Sean Murphy

Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Sean Murphy

The Atlanta Braves made a big splash Monday, trading for catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. After adding Murphy, here's a look at the Braves' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Atlanta Braves made a big splash Monday, trading for catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. After adding Murphy, here's a look at the Braves' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Atlanta Braves made a big splash Monday afternoon, trading for catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. The Braves dealt catchers William Contreras and Manny Pina, along with prospects in a three-team deal involving the Milwaukee Brewers, to acquire Murphy.

Murphy should be the club's regular catcher, although Travis d'Arnaud will likely see some time at the position as well.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Braves, as of Dec. 12, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Sean Murphy .250/.332/.759

1B Matt Olson .240/.325/.802

2B Ozzie Albies .247/.294/.703

3B Austin Riley .273/.349/.878

SS Vaughn Grissom .291/.353/.792

LF Eddie Rosario .212/.328/.587

CF Michael Harris II .297/.339/.853

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. .266/.351/.764

DH Travis d'Arnaud .268/.319/.791

There's no telling how manager Brian Snitker will line up his club. The Braves' offseason isn't over, by any means, either.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19221450_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Sean Murphy

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19101540
News

Blue Jays Adding Ex-Mets Starter Chris Bassitt To Deep Rotation

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19177491_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Correa or Swanson? Chicago Cubs Don't Need to Sign a Shortstop

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19057604_168388303_lowres
News

San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Sean Manaea

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19078974_168388303_lowres
News

New York Mets' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Kodai Senga

By Jack Vita
Kodai Senga
News

New York Mets Agree to Five-Year Deal with Japanese Star Kodai Senga

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19172164_168388303_lowres
News

Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Kevin Kiermaier

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19099660_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Bassitt Posts Instagram Story in Philadelphia, Draws Speculation

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19369614_168388303_lowres
News

Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Taijuan Walker

By Jack Vita