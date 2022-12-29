Atlanta Braves Have Signed These Seven Players to 7+ Year Extensions

Alex Anthopolous and the Atlanta Braves continued to solidify the club's core, agreeing to terms on a seven-year extension with catcher Sean Murphy. The club has also signed Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider to extensions of seven or more years, since 2019.

The Atlanta Braves locked up another member of their core Tuesday, agreeing to a seven-year extension with newly-acquired Sean Murphy, with a club option for an eighth year.

The Braves have now given out extensions of seven or more years to the following players, since 2019:

Ozzie Albies: 7 years, $35 million

Ronald Acuna Jr.: 8 years, $100 million

Matt Olson: 8 years, $168 million

Austin Riley: 10 years, $212 million

Michael Harris II: 8 years, $72 million

Spencer Strider: 7 years, $92 million

Murphy: 7 years, $88 million

Braves executive Alex Anthopolous has put on a masterful display of extending players and keeping his core intact. He lost Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman to free agency, but found a worthy replacement for Freeman in Matt Olson, and is now tasked with the challenge of replacing Swanson.

