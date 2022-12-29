Atlanta Braves Have Signed These Seven Players to 7+ Year Extensions
The Atlanta Braves locked up another member of their core Tuesday, agreeing to a seven-year extension with newly-acquired Sean Murphy, with a club option for an eighth year.
The Braves have now given out extensions of seven or more years to the following players, since 2019:
Ozzie Albies: 7 years, $35 million
Ronald Acuna Jr.: 8 years, $100 million
Matt Olson: 8 years, $168 million
Austin Riley: 10 years, $212 million
Michael Harris II: 8 years, $72 million
Spencer Strider: 7 years, $92 million
Murphy: 7 years, $88 million
Braves executive Alex Anthopolous has put on a masterful display of extending players and keeping his core intact. He lost Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman to free agency, but found a worthy replacement for Freeman in Matt Olson, and is now tasked with the challenge of replacing Swanson.
Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!
Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- PODCAST: Latest Episode of the Jack Vita Show
- MLB Hot Stove: Which Team Signed the Best Free Agent Shortstop Contract?
- How Dansby Swanson's Grandfather Played Role in Shortstop's Move to Chicago
- Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
- OPINION: Carlos Correa's Contract Will Not Age Well
- OPINION: Jed Hoyer, Cubs Made Right Decision Passing on Carlos Correa
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
- PODCAST: Exclusive Interview with a Toms River East Little League Star
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.