Atlanta Braves Set to Lose Interesting Front Office Piece to College Athletics
Atlanta Braves executive Jim Smith is leaving the organization to join Maryland as its newest athletic director.
Smith had been serving as the Braves' senior vice president for business strategy. He had been in that role since 2020.
Pete Thamel of ESPN had the information on social media, and had the story for ESPN.com.
Smith also has been an executive with the Atlanta Falcons, including stints as the chief marketing officer and revenue office vice president and chief marketing officer. He has also worked as the general manager and vice president/general manager of the Columbus Crew of MLS from 2000-04.
Given that Smith has professional and college experience, and given that he specializes in revenue creation and marketing, he is a good fit for the current state of college athletics. With the importannce of NIL and booster dollars, athletic departments need people in place who understand the importance of business relationships, and how to bring in money on a consistent basis.
As for the Braves, they'll find someone new to focus on this area.
On the field, Atlanta moved back to .500 on Thursday, evening their record at 22-22. They are 22-15 since a disastrous 0-7 start to the year. They are now in third place in the National League East.
They'll be back in action on Friday when they take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Former Red Sox ace Chris Sale will pitch for Atlanta while Garrett Crochet goes for Boston.
Related MLB Stories
MAC MILLER TIME: Mac Miller was a popular rapper from Pittsburgh who died at the age of 26 in 2018. This July, the Pirates will honor his life with a commemorative bobblehead. CLICK HERE:
A JUDGIAN BLAST: Aaron Judge continues to make history at the plate, now doing something not seen since 1956. CLICK HERE:
SNAPPING OUT OF IT: Patrick Corbin is 3-2 for the Texas Rangers this season as he looks to break a historic streak on the mound. CLICK HERE: