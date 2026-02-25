Pete Crow-Armstrong Doubles Down on Bashing of Dodgers Fans

Pete Crow-Armstrong isn’t backtracking from comments he made blasting Dodgers fans.

In a profile about the 23-year-old outfielder in Chicago magazine, he had a lot to say about L.A.’s fans. Crow-Armstrong said the following comparing Cubs supporters to their counterparts who follow the Dodgers:

“I love Chicago more and more. The people are great. They give a s---. They aren't just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and whatever. They're paying attention. They care.”

That quote caused a stir online, with fans of the two-time defending champs blasting PCA’s comments. He doesn’t seem to have cared.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles native doubled down.

During an appearance on Foul Territory, Crow-Armstrong said he actually really liked L.A.’s players and looked up to a few of them, but said the following about the team’s fans:

“I grew up going to Dodgers games when they weren’t always good. When they had Mannywood pop up. But it’s like they go in phases. I remember ... putting the Giants fan in the coma. That stuck with me as a kid. Just little things. Sitting in the stands, just nasty stuff goes on. I didn’t always experience that at other ballparks.”

The full segment is below:

Pete Crow-Armstrong says his comments about Dodgers fans have nothing to do with the players.



"They [the fans] go in phases. I remember putting the Giants fan in a coma. That stuck with me as a kid. Just little things, sitting in the stands, nasty stuff goes on." pic.twitter.com/0qWe1LkghE — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 25, 2026

Dodger Stadium does have a reputation around the league, and there are a lot of people who would agree with Crow-Armstrong’s assessment. That said, for an L.A. native to blast his hometown team’s fans is pretty crazy.

Crow-Armstrong was born in Sherman Oaks, Calif., and went to Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles. He was a standout player in high school, which led the New York Mets to select him with the 19th pick in the 2020 MLB draft. He was eventually traded to the Cubs at the trade deadline in 2021 in exchange for Javier Báez and Trevor Williams.

The 2025 campaign was a breakout for the center fielder, as he slashed .247/.287/.481, with 31 home runs, 95 RBIs and 35 stolen bases. He posted career-bests in wRC+ (109), and fWAR (5.4), while winning a Gold Glove.

Crow-Armstrong is a budding star, and he’s defintely not high on Dodgers fans.

