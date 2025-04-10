Baltimore Orioles Do Something They Unfortunately Haven't Done Since 2022 with Wednesday Loss
The Baltimore Orioles were shut out by the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field.
The Orioles were non-competitive in the game and have now fallen to 5-8 on the year. That's good enough for last place in the American League East. The Diamondbacks are 7-6, but they are in fourth place in the National League West, which is the most competitive division in baseball in the early going.
For the Orioles, it's the first time they've been three games under .500 since 2022, according to Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner. Baltimore has been one of the best organizations in baseball over the last two years, winning 101 games in 2023 and making the playoffs again in 2024.
The O's do have reasons for optimism about a turnaround considering that they have Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday, but there are also real questions about the injured pitching staff (Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish, Zach Eflin) and about the decisions of the offseason to not re-sign Corbin Burnes or make a real run at a frontline ace. Furthermore, they let Anthony Santander go in free agency as well.
The O's are off on Thursday but they will start a new series with the Blue Jays on Friday night at Camden Yards. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Blue Jays haven't announced a starting pitcher yet while the O's will go Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano.
After signing this offseason, he's gone 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA thus far.
Related MLB Stories
HIT STREAK KEEPS GOING: Jacob Wilson of the Athletics is out to an excellent start to this career. He's got a 13-game hit streak, which is right up there in A's history for the start of a season. CLICK HERE:
CHILLY TEMPS!: The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays played a game in 35 degrees this week, marking one of the coldest games in Fenway Park history. CLICK HERE:
FUTURE STAR: James Wood put up a historic performance for the Nationals on Tuesday which put him in a special class with Juan Soto and Bryce Harper. CLICK HERE: