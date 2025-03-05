Fastball

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson Has Intercostal Strain and Could Miss Opening Day

The O's superstar left a game last week with "right side discomfort" but was thought to be fine. This report from manager Brandon Hyde suggests otherwise.

Brady Farkas

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) high fives Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) after scoring during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers after at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2024.
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) high fives Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) after scoring during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers after at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2024. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

After leaving a game last week with "right side discomfort," Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson was thought to be improving and feeling better. Now, this new report from manager Brandon Hyde suggests that Henderson is worse off than we thought, and his Opening Day availability could be in jeopardy.

Per Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun:

Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson’s status for opening day is up in the air after he was diagnosed with a mild intercostal strain, Brandon Hyde announced.

He’s improving but the club is slow playing him and they’re “very, very hopeful he’ll be ready” for the start of the season.

It's good that the team is hopeful, but that doesn't mean anything is a guarantee at this point.

The 23-year-old Alabama native was an All-Star last season, posting a robust 9.1 WAR. He hit 37 home runs, leading the Orioles to a second-place finish in the American League East and a playoff berth. In addition to his home runs, he hit .281 with 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases. He was a Silver Slugger and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting, behind Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto. He's invaluable to the Orioles lineup so they can't afford to have him miss much more time.

Heading into his fourth major league season, Henderson should be seen as an MVP candidate in the American League. He's a .268 lifetime hitter with 69 homers already. He pairs with Adley Rutchman to make one of the best young duos in all of baseball and he'll be counted on even more considering the O's lost Anthony Santander to the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency.

Opening Day is March 27.

