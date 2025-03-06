Baltimore Orioles in "Wait-and-See" Mode with Regards to Grayson Rodriguez's Health
The Baltimore Orioles are in wait-and-see mode with regards to starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, who is experiencing some triceps discomfort. Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner reported on Thursday that we would learn more on Friday.
Manager Brandon Hyde said there was some concern, but he wouldn't elaborate beyond that. He said he's concerned about each of his players every day.
The 25-year-old Rodriguez is seen as a potential front line ace, and he certainly showed his stuff in 2024. Through 20 starts, Rodriguez went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 130 batters in 116.2 innings, however injury limited him and he missed the team's playoff run. He's viewed as extra important in 2025 after the Orioles lost Corbin Burnes and John Means in free agency.
The Orioles finished second in the American League East and advanced to the wild card round, where they were swept in two games by the Kansas City Royals.
In addition to losing Burnes and Means, the O's also saw slugger Anthony Santander exit in free agency. However, they made other improvements, like signing slugger Tyler O'Neill and bringing in veteran pitchers Tomoyuki Sugano and Charlie Morton. The O's also return Felix Bautista, who missed all of last season with injury, and can count on the development of young players like Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg.
Related MLB Stories
ROYALS TRIED DEALING: Even after acquiring Jonathan India this offseason, the Kansas City Royals reportedly tried to make multiple other big moves. CLICK HERE:
AARON JUDGE at TOP: Judge won the MVP last year in the American League, and he also is at the top of this interesting category, showing how feared he is by pitchers. CLICK HERE:
SEIYA TAKES FUN SHOT AT SKENES: Speaking to Japanese media, Seiya Suzuki had some high praise for Paul Skenes, while also poking a little fun at him and Livvy Dunne. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.