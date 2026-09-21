Blue Jays, Astros, Orioles Closing In as AL Elimination Numbers Drop

The clock is ticking on the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season and there are three teams in the American League on the outside looking in and teetering on elimination.

If the season were to end today, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox would all be in the playoffs as the three Wild Card teams in the American League. Right now, the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles are on the outside looking in and technically not eliminated yet, but time is running out on that front.

The Blue Jays and the Astros are both three games behind the White Sox for the final playoff spot in the American League. The Orioles are five games back. It would take a lot for any of these three teams to make it into the postseason at this point with just about a week left in the season. While technically not eliminated, that will soon be the case. The Orioles' elimination number is down to two. The Blue Jays' elimination number is down to three. The Astros' elimination number is down to four.

More Eliminations Coming In The AL

Sep 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs to first base on a double during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays and the Orioles will kick off a three-game series on Monday night. If either of them sweeps the other, they can knock an American League East rival out of playoff contention. The Astros will begin a brief two-game set against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday before wrapping up their season with a four-game series against the Athletics afterward.

All three of these clubs on the brink of elimination entered the 2026 season with high hopes. The Blue Jays were coming off a trip to the World Series in which they made it all the way to Game 7 and almost stopped the Los Angeles Dodgers' dynasty run. They reloaded and added Dylan Cease, among others, but now are at serious risk of missing the postseson entirely.

The Orioles added a handful of pieces, including Pete Alonso and Ryan Helsley, but they haven't been to capitalize. In 2023, the Orioles won 101 games. In 2024, the Orioles won 91 games. Since then, it's been downhill.

The Astros have the likely American League MVP in Yordan Álvarez and one of the better offenses in the league, but that hasn't been enough. Plus, they were swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend and don't control their own destiny.

The Blue Jays, Astros and the Orioles are running out of time.