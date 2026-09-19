There is just about a week left to go in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season and there are plenty of teams that are going to end up on the outside looking in when all of the playoff spots are locked up.

Right now, the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees are the only teams in the American League that have clinched playoff berths. In the National League, the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers have all locked up spots as well. More will come. If the season were to end today, the six teams in the American League that would move on are the Rays, Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians. In the National League, the six teams that would move on are the Dodgers, Braves, Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres.

What about the teams that wouldn't move on? Let's take a look at six teams that arguably could be back in the playoffs as soon as the 2027 season.

6. Kansas City Royals

Sep 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals have a legit American League Most Valuable Player candidate on their hands in Bobby Witt Jr. Witt is just 26 years old and he hasn't finished a season with below 4.3 wins above replacement since 2022, his rookie year. The Royals have good pitching and an MVP candidate. They just need some more offense, specifically in the outfield, then they'll be back. Plus, the Royals play in a weak division.

5. St. Louis Cardinals

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) heads to first base in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The young Cardinals outperformed expectations this season, although they were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday. If the Cardinals add another starter this upcoming offseason, they arguably could be in the mix as soon as 2027.

4. Baltimore Orioles

Sep 16, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) celebrates after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orioles went out and added some big-name talent this past offseason with Pete Alonso being the biggest. The Orioles are in the most difficult division in baseball, but they have shown that they're willing to spend. With another big offseason, they should be able to make some noise next year.

3. New York Mets

Sep 13, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets have superstar talent and the money to add more. It's been a horrible season for New York, but it has the means to add pieces this winter.

2. Seattle Mariners

Sep 16, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mariners made it to the American League Championship Series last year, but haven't lived up to expectations this season. Still, this is a club that is loaded with pitching and has star power, like Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh. Raleigh specifically has had a tough season this year, but the talent is there in Seattle to think this could be a one year fluke.

1. Toronto Blue Jays

Sep 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays made it all the way to the World Series last year and technically are still in the mix for a Wild Card spot. They are just two games back of a Wild Card spot. The Texas Rangers would also land on this list, but they're just one game back in the race for a playoff spot. The jury is still out and they could certainly make it. The Blue Jays don't seem likely at this point in 2026, but they're not afraid to add. At this time next year, it would be a surprise if Toronto wasn't better than it has been this year.