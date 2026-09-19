MLB Power Rankings: 6 Non-Playoff Teams Built to Surprise in 2027
There is just about a week left to go in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season and there are plenty of teams that are going to end up on the outside looking in when all of the playoff spots are locked up.
Right now, the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees are the only teams in the American League that have clinched playoff berths. In the National League, the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers have all locked up spots as well. More will come. If the season were to end today, the six teams in the American League that would move on are the Rays, Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians. In the National League, the six teams that would move on are the Dodgers, Braves, Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres.
What about the teams that wouldn't move on? Let's take a look at six teams that arguably could be back in the playoffs as soon as the 2027 season.
6. Kansas City Royals
The Royals have a legit American League Most Valuable Player candidate on their hands in Bobby Witt Jr. Witt is just 26 years old and he hasn't finished a season with below 4.3 wins above replacement since 2022, his rookie year. The Royals have good pitching and an MVP candidate. They just need some more offense, specifically in the outfield, then they'll be back. Plus, the Royals play in a weak division.
5. St. Louis Cardinals
The young Cardinals outperformed expectations this season, although they were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday. If the Cardinals add another starter this upcoming offseason, they arguably could be in the mix as soon as 2027.
4. Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles went out and added some big-name talent this past offseason with Pete Alonso being the biggest. The Orioles are in the most difficult division in baseball, but they have shown that they're willing to spend. With another big offseason, they should be able to make some noise next year.
3. New York Mets
The Mets have superstar talent and the money to add more. It's been a horrible season for New York, but it has the means to add pieces this winter.
2. Seattle Mariners
The Mariners made it to the American League Championship Series last year, but haven't lived up to expectations this season. Still, this is a club that is loaded with pitching and has star power, like Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh. Raleigh specifically has had a tough season this year, but the talent is there in Seattle to think this could be a one year fluke.
1. Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays made it all the way to the World Series last year and technically are still in the mix for a Wild Card spot. They are just two games back of a Wild Card spot. The Texas Rangers would also land on this list, but they're just one game back in the race for a playoff spot. The jury is still out and they could certainly make it. The Blue Jays don't seem likely at this point in 2026, but they're not afraid to add. At this time next year, it would be a surprise if Toronto wasn't better than it has been this year.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com