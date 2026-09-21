Astros' Yordan Alvarez Shares Rare Frustration over Brutal Series Against Braves

There was a point not so long ago that it felt like the Houston Astros were about to run away with the AL West and were actually fighting for the No.2 spot in the American League playoff rankings which would have led to a first-round bye. Well, a lot can change in a week, especially in the AL.

Right now, there is a very mediocre turtle race going on in both the AL West and for the final wild card spot, but right now the Astros are seemingly taking themselves out of that race as they continue to lose games.

After being swept by the Atlanta Braves, at home no less, Houston is three games out of the last wild card slot and one behind the Texas Rangers for the division as they are now two games under the .500 line.

Not too long ago, the Astros had a three-game lead over the Rangers, but boy, have the wheels fallen off the rails as of late. Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez shared his rare public frustrations, via interpreter, with The Athletic's Chandler Rome (subscription required).

Alvarez called a team meeting after the loss on Sunday and called this weekend "three slaps in the face," per Rome. It is very rare that their veteran shows any sort of negative emotion out in the open, but who can blame him?

The Astros are now 4-10 since the first Saturday of September, and they, simply put, are not a postseason team. The ballclub has a day off to regroup before embarking on their final road trip of the season, and they are ultimately feeling October baseball slip through their fingers.

What Went Wrong Against the Braves This Weekend

Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) sits in the dugout. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first two games of the Braves series never really felt like the Astros were in much control as Houston dropped the opener 6-2 as the Braves hit three home runs with neither the offense nor defense really firing on all cylinders.

However, the biggest heartbreaker was Sunday afternoon at Daikin Park as the Astros went 0-for-3 with the bases loaded, and it was 1-1 going into the sixth inning when Bryan King threw a meatball down the middle of the plate that turned into a three-run homer.

It is also impossible to ignore Cam Smith's struggles that have gone on well before the series with Atlanta, as he is now in a 0-for-25 drought while hitting sub.150 over his last 30 games, which doesn't complement a lackluster bullpen that is now without Steven Okert for the rest of the year.

This is a team game, so no individual player is responsible for the issues that Houston is facing, but time is rapidly running out for them to figure it out.