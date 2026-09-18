AL Power Rankings Immediately After Yankees' Aaron Judge Lands on IL

If the 2026 Major League Baseball season were to end today, the six teams that would make it into the postseason are the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians.

The Rays and the White Sox would land the top two seeds and first-round byes. Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League in general at 93-59. The Yankees have the second-best record in the American League at 88-64, but they aren't a division leader, so they don't have the No. 2 seed. The White Sox have the second-best record among the three division leaders (Rays, White Sox and the Astros).

The Rays, Yankees and Red Sox would be on the same side of the bracket with the Guardians, Astros and the White Sox on the other side. The Rays would face the winner of a Wild Card round series between Boston and New York. The White Sox would face the winner of a series between the Guardians and Astros. Then, anything could happen. With that being said, things shifted in the American League on Friday. Aaron Judge recently returned from the Injured List, and which arguably made New York the top contender in the American League. But, now he's going back to the Injured List.

With that being said, let's dive in with a power rankings of the six teams currently on pace to head to the playoffs.

No. 6: Cleveland Guardians

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) runs home to score a run on an RBI double by third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians are just three games above .500 at 78-75. Right now, they would land the No. 6 seed if the season ended today and would have to face the Astros. Arguably, Houston is better. The Wild Card round is a three-game set. It would be a surprise if Cleveland got through.

No. 5: Chicago White Sox

Sep 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) celebrates with first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox would have a first-round bye if the season ended today. That in itself helps to boost Chicago's profile and chances. The White Sox are young and are going to contend at some point over the next few years.

No. 4: Houston Astros

Sep 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) smiles in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros have the veteran depth and the likely AL Most Valuable Player in Yordan Álvarez. That in itself should be enough to get through the weak side of the bracket.

No 3: New York Yankees

Sep 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with New York Yankees third base Luis Rojas (67) hitting a three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a clear difference between the top three and the bottom three here. The Yankees, Red Sox, and Rays are the top three teams in the American League. But New York is the third of the three with Judge out.

No. 2: Tampa Bay Rays

Sep 17, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) hits a two rbi single against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays play the game the right way and it wouldn't be a shock to see them go on a deep run, but they also don't have a lot of power, which is why they're at No. 2.

No. 1: Boston Red Sox

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) looks on during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston also doesn't have a lot of power, but it has more than the Rays. Roman Anthony and Trevor Story recently returned. Willson Contreras also returned from the Injured List. He's banged up after getting hit by a pitch, but he should be alright. Ceddanne Rafaela should be back soon and Garrett Crochet could as well. This has been the best team in baseball since the end of June and there are more reinforcements coming. That's why they're ahead of Tampa Bay here.