Blue Jays May Have Hail Mary for AL Wild Card Race

There are few teams that have been a bigger disappointment in the American League in 2026 than the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series last year and was extremely close to taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the Dodgers flipped the script, won their second straight World Series and have a chance to make history this year. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, are on the outside looking in on the American League Wild Card race.

The Blue Jays are 72-73 on the season so far and are a game out of a Wild Card spot, behind the 73-72 Cleveland Guardians.

The New York Yankees (81-62), Boston Red Sox (80-65) and the Guardians would be in the playoffs if the season were to end today. When it comes to Toronto, it has a Cy Young Award contender in Dylan Cease, but injuries throughout the rotation beyond him. That's not even the Blue Jays' biggest problem, though. The Blue Jays have just one player with more than 14 home runs right now in Kazuma Okamoto (29). In total, the Blue Jays have just three players with double-digit long balls and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn't even one of them.

The Blue Jays Are On The Outside Looking In

Oct 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander (25) scores on a single from Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement (22) (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game three of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's not going to cut it. But there is a last-second Hail Mary who could help the Blue Jays in this race: Anthony Santander.

Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reported that Santander will begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday and will need "several" games before the Blue Jays consider activating him.

"Anthony Santander will begin a rehab assignment with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday," Zwelling wrote. "Plan is for him to DH his first game and then begin playing the outfield. He'll need several games to regain timing before Blue Jays activate him. Once Santander's activated, Blue Jays envision most of his playing time coming as an outfielder. He could also get the occasional DH day against right-handed pitching."

Santander only played in 54 games last year in his first season with the Blue Jays and hit six homers. That obviously isn't great. But this is the same guy who blasted 44 homers in 2024 in his final season with the Baltimore Orioles. From 2022 through the 2024 season, Santander hit 105 long balls in 460 games with Baltimore.

If he can add some pop to the middle of the order down the stretch, he could be what the Blue Jays are missing. He hasn't shown that yet with Toronto, which is why he is a Hail Mary. But, at least there is some hope for Blue Jays fans in the Wild Card race.