Ernie Clement Delivers Fiery Message After Blue Jays Fight to Return to .500

The vibes are high in the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse these days. On Friday, the Blue Jays secured a 9-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals, marking their sixth win in their last seven games.

Toronto (71-71) is back at .500 for the first time since June 22nd. They haven't been above that mark since April 1st. That is not an April Fool's joke. It's been that kind of season for John Schneider's club, but they've erased season-long doubts with this recent stretch.

Ernie Clement chipped in two hits and two RBIs in the win. He is excited about how the team is looking as of late.

Ernie Clement's Awesome Assessment of the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays second base Ernie Clement. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Friday's win, Clement talked about the team's identity with Keegan Matheson of mlb.com.

"We're gritty as hell," Clement said. "If we go down early, we're not afraid to come back. Right now, we're punching first, which is something I don't think we had done early in the season."

The Blue Jays punched first against Kansas City. They scored four runs in the first inning, courtesy of RBI hits from Alejandro Kirk, Kazuma Okamoto, and Clement. Toronto never looked back as the bullpen shut down the Royals offense.

But this was a big game for Clement. The Blue Jays' shortstop was in a 3-for-27 slump. It was his first multi-hit game since August 22nd, something he was doing with ease during the first half of the season.

"The boys have done a great job picking me up after my historic month of August," Clement said jokingly. "These guys are awesome. We're playing great baseball. It's not about me, so I've got to put my frustrations aside and try to help the team win. It felt good to get a couple, score a run, a couple of RBIs, just be part of a win."

With 20 games left, Toronto needs its stars to show up. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s increasing confidence is a great sign, and Clement's performance is a hopeful sign of a turnaround. The pitching staff has done a solid job during this run, and the offense is starting to keep pace.

The Blue Jays enter Saturday one game back of a wild-card spot. No games are guaranteed, but winnable games lie ahead. They have two more with Kansas City before a three-game series against the 56-86 Athletics.

This may not have been the season anyone envisioned, but Toronto's opportunity is right in front of them. It doesn't matter how they play, so long as a win shows up in the box score.