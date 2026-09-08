Red Sox's Absurd 2026 Turnaround Isn't a Fluke and the Numbers Prove It

If you're a fan of the Boston Red Sox, it's hard not to be excited about this club as the regular season winds down.

This isn't just a team that will make the playoffs. Instead, it's a club that has a legit chance of representing the American League in the World Series and even winning the league's biggest prize.

A few months ago, that statement would've made a lot of people laugh. But not anymore. On the morning of June 25, the Red Sox sat at 32-46 with the season spiraling out of control. Boston lost against the Colorado Rockies on June 24 — and lost the series in general — and returned to Fenway Park to face off against the New York Yankees. Things were bleak, to say the least. But the season turned around starting with that Yankees series. Boston won all four games and was off and running.

Now, Boston sits at 80-65 and was the third team in the American League to reach the 80-win threshold, behind just the Tampa Bay Rays and the Yankees. Now, the season is winding down and the focus is on the upcoming postseason. It's easy to have some nerves because, again, this is a team that was 14 games under .500 at one point and the worst team in the American League. But this is a different team now and Red Sox fans should be fired up. This isn't a fluke. Just look at the numbers.

Boston's Season Isn't A Fluke

Sep 3, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) reacts to hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles as he rounds the bases during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since June 25, the Red Sox have gone 48-19. That's a 67-game sample over 2 1/2 months and the Red Sox have a .716 winning percentage over that span, a pace of 116 wins over 162 games.

To put that into context, the 2018 Red Sox — which potentially was the best team in Red Sox history — won 108 games and dominated en route to the World Series. Over the last 2 1/2 months, Boston has been better. 67 games is 41.3 percent of the season. That's a big enough sample to say this isn't just a fluke any longer. We've seen what this team can do for months at this point and it's still getting better.

The Boston Red Sox are 48-19 since June 25



That is a .716 winning percentage and a 116 win pace over 162 games



This is not a hot streak anymore, it is 2.5 months of being the best team in baseball pic.twitter.com/QidKR259kN — Roman Anthony Enjoyer (@raenjoyer19) September 7, 2026

When the Red Sox faced the Yankees on June 25, this was their lineup.

Masataka Yoshida, DH Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Willson Contreras, 1B Jarren Duran, LF Caleb Durbin, 3B Anthony Seigler, 2B Carlos Narváez, C Marcelo Mayer, SS

Now, this is a team that has Roman Anthony, Trevor Story and three-time All-Star Adley Rutschman in the lineup instead. Plus, Nick Sogard has been great and has been manning second base. Contreras is on the Injured List, but he should be back very soon.

It's easy to think back to when the club was struggling because it was all in the same season. Boston has been the worst team in baseball, as well as the best. It's not a fluke. The Red Sox's lineup is significantly different right now and this team has been able to win consistently for months at this point. It's not a fluke, Boston fans. The Red Sox have won five games in a row and have a real chance of making a deep run this year.