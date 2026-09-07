Blue Jays Injury Update: Who Could Still Return and Who Is Done for 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached the final weeks of the 2026 regular season, and despite a dismal start, they still have a chance to make the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Blue Jays have had an entire year where the injured list has been way too lengthy.

Toronto currently has 13 players on the sidelines, and that includes several who should have been very impactful players this season. The good news to all of this is that some could still make it back in time to help the Blue Jays finish the year strong and possibly get to the playoffs.

Here’s where things stand.

Blue Jays Who Could Still Return in 2026

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) walks off the field after an apparent injury during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Bieber: Bieber has been out since August 21 with a right teres major inflammation injury. The door still remains open for a return this year. He has continued to throw on flat ground and is expected to get back on the mound this week.

Trey Yesavage: Yesavage could provide a significant boost to the rotation if he is truly able to return. He underwent left meniscus surgery on August 11. He has already thrown a 23-pitch bull session without issue. He is scheduled to throw again on September 7 (today). Provided that goes well, the next step would be to face hitters on September 10.

Anthony Santander: Left shoulder labral surgery cost Santander the entire season, but it looks like he might finally be approaching game action. He could begin a rehab assignment around September 10, which leaves enough time for a very late-season return.

Blue Jays With Uncertain Timelines

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (56) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Urias: Urias suffered a setback while trying to return from a right quad strain, so his rehab Is currently on pause, and the timeline here is uncertain.

Jameson Taillon: Taillon’s situation is probably the most concerning. He returned from the IL on September 4 and went straight to the mound, but just two innings in, he left again with left elbow discomfort. He was placed on the IL the following day. MRI results will determine whether or not he returns, but it doesn’t look good.

Jonatan Clase: Clase remains sidelined with left foot discomfort after he was first placed on the IL with plantar fasciitis in July. There is no firm return date listed.

Patrick Corbin: A left teres major strain has caused Corbin to be out since July. When it happened, it was expected that he would be out for several weeks. The Blue Jays have not listed a timeline.

Blue Jays Focused on 2027

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia (93) delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For many others on the injured list, the timeline has already been decided and will look toward 2027 to make their return.

Yimi Garcia: Garcia is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and isn’t expected back until 2027.

Jake Bloss: Here’s another teres major strain, and this one is keeping him out for the remainder of the season.

Addison Barger: Barger underwent right elbow surgery in July and was given a six-month recovery timeline.

Jose Berrios: Tommy John surgery took away his 2026 season in May. He will be sidelined until sometime in late 2027.

Cody Ponce: Ponce had to have surgery to repair a right knee ACL sprain.

Bowden Francis: Francis won’t see the mound again this year due to UCL reconstruction surgery.

There’s no chance Toronto will get completely healthy again before the regular season ends, but the good news is that it doesn’t necessarily need to in order to make the playoffs.

If Bieber and Yesavage can make it back and then hopefully have Santander join them, it would be a significant boost at just the right time.