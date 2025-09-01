Juan Soto's 2024 Mega-Deal Is Good News For 2026 Free Agent Class
Last offseason, the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes dominated the headlines. Soto was pursued by most of the big market teams in baseball, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays.
Ultimately, Soto shocked the world when he signed a massive contract with the Mets worth nearly $800 million. Not only did this pass Shohei Ohtani's contract of $700 million, but it did so without the special idea that Ohtani was a two-way player. Ohtani's deal was earth-shattering, but considering he's a two-way player, it didn't seem to alter the outlook of free agency.
Soto's contract could change free agency as we know it.
Kyle Tucker, others will benefit from Juan Soto's Mega-contract
Soto, at the age of 26, signed a 15-year deal worth $765 million. Going into free agency, he was expected to clear $400 million, but it didn't seem like he would hit half a billion dollars. As the bidding war ensued, the price quickly escalated before landing near $800 million, which was quite the increase.
We've already seen this impact free agency, as Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. inked a 14-year extension worth $500 million. Before Soto's deal, Guerrero had no chance of landing half a billion dollars. First basemen were never paid like that. But Soto shifted the market.
Now, the 2026 free agency class will reap the benefits of Soto's mega-deal.
Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs is the obvious name that comes to mind. He's similar to Soto in a lot of ways, as he's a bat-first outfielder who doesn't provide too much else to the team. But his bat is so elite that he's one of the best outfielders in baseball.
His value was likely in the $200 million range, potentially reaching $300 million, but now, he could land $500 million himself. Cody Bellinger is another name that will likely land a lot more money than expected following a solid year.
The fact that the Mets gave out a contract like this changes everything. It shows the rest of the league that they're going to need to spend to win. It furthers the gap between the big market teams like the Mets, Yankees, and Dodgers, and the small market teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds.
The future of baseball changed when Soto signed that mega-deal.
