Boston Red Sox Given Shocking Record Projection In Latest 2025 Forecast
According to Baseball Prospectus's PECOTA model, the Boston Red Sox are projected to finish last in the American League East in 2025.
The Sox went 81-81 last season and are projected to win just 77.6 games this year.
Every team enters a season with questions and there are always certain things that can take a season off the tracks, but this projection feels exceedlingly low for Boston.
Consider this: They won those 81 games last year with Triston Casas missing nearly 100 games and Trevor Story missing nearly the entire season. Garrett Whitlock also missed nearly the entire season and Lucas Giolito did. Furthermore, the Red Sox played last year with young players all over the diamond (David Hamilton, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu).
Heading into this year, the Red Sox will get Casas, Story, Giolito and Whitlock back healthy. They've also added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to the rotation while only substituting Nick Pivetta. The bullpen is at least a wash with Justin Wilson, Liam Hendricks and Aroldis Chapman filling in for Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen.
Finally, those young players are all a year older and more experienced, and Vaughn Grissom will be in the mix and healthy. The Red Sox also have three Top 20 prospects in Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony who could be ready to contribute early on.
They have more depth than they've had in the past and can trot out at least eight capable starting pitchers if they need to.
The Red Sox feel closer to a division title winner than a cellar dweller, but we'll have to see what happens as the season unfolds.
Spring training begins in just over one week.
