Boston Red Sox High-Priced Slugger Expects to Be Healthy For Opening Day
According to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald, Boston Red Sox outfielder/DH Masataka Yoshida expects to be healthy for Opening Day on March 27.
He had surgery on his right shoulder at the conclusion of the 2024 season.
It's great to hear that Yoshida thinks he's healthy, but there are real questions about where Yoshida will be playing and what his role will be.
Heading into the offseason, he seemed like a logical trade candidate, but his injury and contract complicated that. He's owed $54 million over the next three years.
Now, if he is on the roster, what position will he play? Will he be the team's DH, or will Rafael Devers eventually relent and move off third base? Could the team put one of its young prospects at DH just as a way to get a bat in the lineup? It's all something for Alex Cora to navigate as spring training goes on.
Yoshida hit .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBI in 2024, battling a thumb injury and his defensive limitations en route to just 378 at-bats. He still posted a solid .349 on-base percentage and has elite bat-to-ball skills. For a Red Sox team that is trying to cut down on strikeouts, he seems like a valuable piece, but playing time will be hard to come by.
The Red Sox are coming off a season in which they went 81-81, finishing third in the American League East. After signing Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler this offseason, and acquiring Garrett Crochet, they figure to be much better.
