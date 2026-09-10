Braves, Rangers Nearly Made 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Even Wilder

We're at a point in the 2026 Major League Baseball season in which every game is heightened.

Of course, every game in the 162-game campaign matters. When the regular season comes to a close, there will be races decided by just a few games. A win in April counts the same in the standings as a win in September. It all matters. There are just a few weeks to go in the regular season after a wild summer, that featured a handful of surprising trades, including Adley Rutschman being traded within the American League East from the Baltimore Orioles to the Boston Red Sox. And, of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers going out and acquiring two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

Take a look at the National League East, for example. We did a breakdown of the race going on right now between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves are 85-61 and hold a three-game lead over the 82-64 Phillies. Between now and the regular season finale on Sep. 27, every game will be under a microscope between these two as the Braves try to hold off Philadelphia, and the Phillies try to scratch and claw their way to the NL East crown.

This race could've been even more intriguing if the Braves were to get a surprising deal done ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. At the time, reports surfaced indicating that the Braves were targeting Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers. While this was the case, deGrom opted against being moved and wouldn't waive his no-trade clause.

On Thursday, there was a bit more intrigue added to the deadline rumors. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand broke down a list of 11 early offseason trade candidates who could be on the move. In the process, Feinsand mentioned Braves hurler Spencer Strider, who has pitched in just eight games this season in the majors. When healthy, Strider is a star. But he hasn't been healthy often over the last few years.

What Could've Been

Jun 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feinsand mentioned Strider as someone who could be on the move this winter and wrote that he actually was discussed in the deal that would've brought deGrom to town, if he waived his no-trade clause.

"The Braves discussed sending Strider to Texas in a contract swap trade for Jacob deGrom before the Trade Deadline, and although deGrom blocked the deal with his no-trade clause, it’s clear that Atlanta is open to moving its former ace," Feinsand wrote. "Strider has been out since mid-June with right elbow inflammation, and while it’s unlikely that he will return this season, there is an outside chance he could be available out of the bullpen during the postseason."

How about that? There were some pretty big trades made around the league before the trade deadline. The Red Sox acquired Rutschman and Curtis Mead. The Dodgers landed Skubal. The Phillies acquired Luis Arráez. Also, the New York Yankees acquired Luis García Jr. And yet the deadline could've been even crazier.

If the Braves had come to terms on a deal to acquire the two-time Cy Young Award winner in exchange for the 27-year-old one-time All-Star, that certainly would've shocked many around the baseball world. For the Braves, a deal like this would've given Atlanta a better chance to win right now. deGrom has a 3.96 ERA in 27 starts for the Rangers. But trading the 27-year-old would've been surprising.

The Rangers are still in the mix for a playoff spot themselves. Texas is just 1 1/2 games out of an American League Wild Card spot right now. If the Rangers had traded deGrom for a guy who hasn't pitched since June 12, that certainly wouldn't have helped the club's immediate chances of making a run. But landing Strider would've been really good in the long run, in large part because he's 11 years younger than deGrom.

What could've been, huh? There were some shocking deals made before the trade deadline. This would've been up there with them.