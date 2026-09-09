Phillies Will Face Difficulties Catching Braves, Holding off Cubs

The Philadelphia Phillies proved that they could hang with the best in baseball during their four-game series with the Atlanta Braves that recently wrapped up at Citizens Bank Park.

However, they weren’t able to cut into their deficit in the standings at all. A split didn’t help them much, as the Phillies lost the season-long tiebreaker in the process, and all they did was remain four games behind.

Along with attempting to catch the Braves in the standings, Philadelphia is also trying to hold off the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card race. Entering play on Sept. 9, the Phillies were ahead by a half game and 3.5 games clear of the San Diego Padres, who are the first team looking in on the Wild Card race.

Alas, things won’t be easy for the Phillies down the stretch. They will certainly have earned their spot in the postseason, should they qualify, because there isn’t a team that is facing a more daunting schedule the rest of the way in baseball.

Phillies have challenging schedule down the stretch

Sep 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter (24) reacts as Houston Astros outfielder Cam Smith (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by ESPN, entering play on Sept. 8, Philadelphia’s opponents for the rest of the season are .537. Among teams that are considered MLB playoff contenders, that is the highest opponent’s winning percentage any team will face down the stretch; the next closest is actually the Braves and Cubs, the two teams the Phillies are competing with, at .533.

In the American League, the highest opponent’s winning percentage for the remainder of the regular season belongs to the Tampa Bay Rays with a .531. That is the team Philadelphia will be hosting for the final series of the regular season at Citizens Bank Park.

The first team that will be visiting the City of Brotherly Love for that six-game homestand to end the regular season is the Milwaukee Brewers, who currently own the best record in baseball at 90-56.

That could actually present the Phillies with a chance to catch a break. By that point in the season, both the Brewers and Rays could have playoff spots and the No. 1 seed in each league locked up. They could look to get some of their regulars a little bit of rest to ensure they are 100% healthy heading into the postseason, and Philadelphia might face off against them at less than full capacity.

Phillies will get look at potential playoff opponents

Sep 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the Phillies have to win a little more before then. After splitting with Atlanta, they lost Game 1 of their three-game set to the Houston Astros. When that series is over, Philadelphia will travel to take on Atlanta in a must-win series to keep their NL East hopes alive.

A bit of a reprieve will come after that. The Phillies will be on the road against the Washington Nationals and New York Mets, two teams way on the outside looking in on the playoff race.

All in all, that is four division leaders and two non-playoff teams that Philadelphia is facing down the stretch. Unfortunately, the non-playoff teams are division rivals who would love nothing more than to derail the Phillies' postseason plans.

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