Re-Grade Luis Arraez Trade for Phillies One Month After Deadline

As the Philadelphia Phillies get set for a massive series coming up against the Atlanta Braves, the team has been playing really well of late and are charging up the standings.

On the Phillies’ nine-game road trip, they were able to get a six-game winning streak in the middle of it and finished going 6-3. During that stretch, they saw a nice mix of good pitching and some timely offense.

Philadelphia capped off a really strong month of August and was able to put away some of the concerns from a slow start to the second half. Since the trade deadline, the team has been excellent, and their decisions to be aggressive have paid off.

The Phillies knew that if they wanted to not only make the playoffs, but make a run in the National League, they would have to improve. Of the moves they made, one of the most notable was the trade for All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez.

Despite not being a perfect positional fit for Philadelphia, his skill at the plate made him a very good addition at the time. Now, with the trade deadline a month ago, let’s re-grade this trade based on his performance so far.

Re-Grading Arraez Trade

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the change of scenery from the Giants, Arraez hasn’t quite been as amazing as he was with San Francisco. Prior to the trade, he slashed .324/.360/.440 with four home runs and 43 RBI.

It was no surprise that he was named to the All-Star team with a fantastic first half of the campaign like that, and the Phillies were hoping to see him sustain that.

While he hasn’t been paid for Philadelphia, the numbers are down a little, and he did have a shockingly rough stretch early on. So far with the Phillies, he has slashed .280/.295/.383 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 27 games played.

With both the batting average and on-base percentage being down a bit, it hasn’t been a perfect transition. While the Phillies should have no issues with a .280 hitter, seeing the on-base percentage head north would be a good thing.

Overall, while there has been a dip in production, Philadelphia is winning games with Arraez in the lineup, and this is a batting order that looks a lot better with him in it. Due to the slight dip in production, the re-grade is a little lower, but this has still been a fine trade for the Phillies after a month.

Re-Grade: B