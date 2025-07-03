Who Hit The Longest Home Runs In MLB During June?
There's nothing quite like hearing the crack of the bat and gazing at a baseball flying hundreds of feet for a home run.
The month of June in Major League Baseball came with many incredible examples of that from some of the game's top sluggers. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads all hitters with 33 home runs this season, followed by usual suspects like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber.
However, just one of those of those four home run hitters made the list of the 10 longest home runs in June. Check out the full list below.
1. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
The Twins center fielder sits atop this list with a 479-foot home run on June 11, which he launched off of Texas Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter at Target field. Buxton has 19 home runs this season, putting him in range to break his career-high of 28 home runs in 2022.
2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Judge is synonymous with long home runs, so it's no surprise to see him near the top of this list. He hit one 469 feet on June 10 off of Royals left-hander Noah Cameron at Kauffman Stadium. The Yankees outfielder already has 31 home runs this season, good for second in MLB behind Cal Raleigh. He could threaten to hit 60 home runs in a season for the second time in his career.
3. Jonathan Aranda, Tampa Bay Rays
Aranda is having a breakout season for the Rays, having already hit 10 home runs. This 467-foot long ball on June 28 came off of Baltimore Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin. The 27-year-old is also in the mix for the American League batting title, ranked fourth with a .320 batting average.
4. Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
McMahon has been a steady producer for the Rockies, hitting 20-plus home runs in five of the last six seasons. On June 20 at Coors Field, he drove one 467 feet off of Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen.
5. Eugenio Suarez, Arizona Diamondbacks
Suarez recently hit his 300th career home run during his 12th season in the majors and second with Arizona. One of the longest home runs of his career was this 466-foot missile on June 1 off of Washington Nationals left-hander Mitchell Parker.
6. Ronny Mauricio, New York Mets
The Mets hope Mauricio, their No. 6 prospect in 2024, can be a big part of their future. The 6-foot-4 infielder showed why on June 7, when he hit a 456-foot home run off Colorado Rockies right-hander German Marquez at Coors Field.
7. Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
Murphy's 455-foot shot was one of the most clutch home runs on this list. Clinging to a one-run lead over the Phillies in the bottom of the seventh on June 28, Murphy gave the Braves some breathing room with a grand slam off right-hander Jordan Romano.
8. Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles have churned out a significant amount of young hitting talent in recent years, including left-handed slugger Colton Cowser, who hit 24 home runs last season as a rookie. On June 7, he hit a 455-foot blast off Athletics starter Luis Severino.
9. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Arguably the greatest hitter of his generation, of course Mike Trout made the list. He crushed a 454-foot home run on June 2 off of Boston Red Sox right-hander Richard Fitts. Trout is second among active hitters with 391 career home runs, behind Giancarlo Stanton with 430.
10. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
The 23-year-old has joined the MVP conversation in his third season with the Cubs, as he was recently named the starting center fielder for the National League All-Star team. Perhaps the biggest surprise about Crow-Armstrong's breakout season has been his power, displayed by this 452-foot home run on June 17 off of Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Rob Zastryzny.
