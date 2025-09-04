Brutal Mariners Trend Emerges Amid Playoff Push
The Seattle Mariners are enjoying a much-needed day off on Thursday as their playoff push begins to heat up. While the team currently holds the third and final American League wild card spot, they are still within striking distance of the Houston Astros, who are leading the pack in the AL West.
Over the past couple of weeks, the Mariners have had quite a few opportunities to close the four-game gap between them and the Astros in their division, but to this point, they haven't been able to do so, and one key statistic appears to be the issue.
Throughout the year, Seattle has been dominant at T-Mobile Park, posting a 41-27 record in front of their home fans. The problem is that they have a 32-40 record on the road, and that includes a recent stretch that has seen them lose 14 of their past 17 away games.
Mariners need to figure out their road struggles if they want to make the playoffs
Seattle is fresh off a tough series against the Tampa Bay Rays that saw them get swept in three games, which is another indicator of its struggles away from home. If the Mariners can't get back on track, it won't even matter if they end up making the playoffs.
The good news is that, even with their aforementioned struggles on the road, the Mariners hold a 1.5-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the AL wild card standings. With the Rangers being red-hot, though, that lead won't hold if Seattle can't get out of its own way.
Things won't get any easier for the Mariners, as they will be heading to Truist Park for a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The Braves have been mired in a season-long slump, though, so this offers Seattle the perfect opportunity to get back in the win column.
With only 22 games left, things are coming down to the wire for Seattle, and every game matters. If they do end up qualifying for the postseason, they are likely going to be spending a lot of time on the road, so if the Mariners want any shot of going on a deep playoff run this year, they need to snap this recent losing skid, and fast.
