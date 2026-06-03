Brewers-Orioles Win-Win Trade Idea Around Taylor Ward

The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that should have the tools to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.

Obviously, it's just June. But that's how good the Brewers are as a club overall. Milwaukee pitches well, plays great defense, gets on base, moves guys along and does all of the little things well. The Brewers have shown over the last few years that this exact strategy is going to lead to a lot of regular season success. But arguably, the club needs a little more pop in the middle of the order to really take this thing to another level and compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers to be the favorites in the National League.

The Brewers need to find a way to add more pop to the middle of the order — regardless of position. One guy Milwaukee should be all over is Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward. Now, again, on paper, the Brewers don't necessarily need an outfielder. The Brewers have Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, Jake Bauers, and Blake Perkins. Also, the Brewers have No. 5 prospect Luis Lara. While this is the case, Ward is the type of player you look to bring in and figure out the rest of the details later on. Ward crushed 36 homers and drove in 103 runs last season with the Los Angeles Angels. So far this season, he has two homers and 17 RBIs, but is slashing .243/.393/.339 with a .732 OPS in 60 games played. He isn't on a great pace with homers right now, but this is a guy who hit at least 23 long balls in three of his last four seasons.

He's worth a look for Milwaukee, to say the least. Here's a win-win mock trade for both sides to consider.

Brewers-Orioles Taylor Ward Mock Trade

May 27, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Taylor Ward (3) hits a single during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Brewers Receive: OF Taylor Ward

Orioles Receive: RHP Coleman Crow, INF Luke Adams (Milwaukee's No. 11 prospect)

In this scenario, the Brewers get a big-time bat to help with a playoff push. After the season, Ward is going to be a free agent, so Milwaukee wouldn't have any long-term money or anything of that nature tied to him. The Orioles, who have the 21st-ranked rotation ERA, would land a 25-year-old rookie starter with a 3.14 ERA in three starts and with years of control ahead. Also, they would get an intriguing infield prospect with big power upside.

The Orioles are 29-32 and don't look like contenders right now. If things don't change by the Aug. 3 trade deadline, they will need to seriously consider flipping Ward. Milwaukee should oblige.