Aaron Judge Injury Casts Negative Shadow Over AL Playoff Race

If you're a New York Yankees fan hoping that Aaron Judge will be back to help this club in their postseason push in the American League, a potentially negative update dropped.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that Judge is dealing with a soleus strain in his calf, which has a typical recovery of 2-to-6 weeks. It's unfortunate because there's a real chance that as the playoffs arrive, one of the very best players in the game may not be able to touch the field, or at least not look like himself.

"Aaron Judge calf injury is a soleus strain which is a strain of the deeper calf muscle underneath the gastrocnemius," Bowden wrote. "Typical recovery is 2-6 weeks. Soleus strains often times linger because it's the muscle that works every time you stand/walk etc. Yanks have not shared the grade."

AL Playoff Impact Of Aaron Judge's Injury

Sep 11, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs back to the dugout in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Judge was placed on the Injured List on Saturday retroactive to Sep. 17. That means that on the sooner side, if he could return in two weeks, that would be Oct. 1. The Yankees are five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the American League East. The odds of them closing the gap are very slim. So, expect to see a Wild Card series for New York, which would begin on Sep. 29. If Judge needs a full two weeks to return, that would be during the Wild Card series, on the sooner end.

A six-week layoff would be the end of October. The World Series this fall will begin on Oct. 23. So, if Judge's injury is bad enough to require that type of time on the shelf, we could've already seen the last of him in 2026. Until the Yankees announce the grade of the injury, this is going to be something that is up in the air.

On the sooner side, the earliest we could see Judge is during the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But we're talking about a 34-year-old slugger who missed over three months of action before coming back for a seven-game stint before getting hurt again. Bad news for the Yankees.

Without Judge, the Yankees have a lefty-heavy lineup without significant pop. The Yankees have potentially the best rotation in baseball, but will they be able to score runs? Without Judge, it's going to be hard against the best teams in the league in the playoffs.

The Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays are the top two teams in the American League with Judge on the shelf. The Judge injury couldn't have come at a worse time for New York, to say the least.