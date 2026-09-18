Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Sox-Rays, Blue Jays-Rangers, Yankees-Diamondbacks)

The penultimate weekend of the MLB regular season is here, and there are still plenty of teams fighting for playoff position.

The Phillies and the under in Houston came through for us last night, and I’m targeting a home underdog and a pair of unders for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Sept. 18.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays UNDER 7 (-108)

Texas Rangers (+114) vs. Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks UNDER 8 (-115)

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays UNDER 7 (-108)

We have a southpaw showdown in Tampa Bay tonight, and it should be quite the pitcher’s duel.

Ranger Suárez has been terrific recently for the Red Sox, allowing just one run on 10 hits in 14 innings across his last two starts. Ian Seymour has been a bit more hittable for Tampa Bay, but he’s still allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 straight appearances (eight starts).

Both of these offenses have been struggling as well. Boston has scored just 23 runs during a 3-5 stretch, and the Rays have been held to four runs or fewer in five of their last eight games.

This should be a low-scoring game in Tampa Bay tonight.

Texas Rangers (+114) vs. Toronto Blue Jays

This is a huge series for both Texas and Toronto. The teams have identical 76-77 records, putting them two games back of the Guardians for the final Wild Card spot. The Rangers also have a chance to catch the Astros in the AL West.

Toronto has been treading water a bit as of late, going 3-4 in its last seven games and 4-6 in its last 10. It’s not as if the Jays have been playing that tough of competition either, losing two of three to the A’s and Tigers, with a series win over the O’s in between.

The Rangers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday against Boston, but Texas is still an impressive 42-33 at home while Toronto is 36-39 on the road.

Dylan Cease is tough to bet against, but he’s been lifted after five innings in each of his last two starts. He also allowed four runs in 4.2 innings against the Rangers back in June.

Kumar Rocker threw six shutout innings in Toronto in that series and has been solid as of late. I’ll take Texas as a home underdog tonight.

New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks UNDER 8 (-115)

We have another great pitching matchup in Arizona tonight with Gerrit Cole facing off against Eduardo Rodriguez.

Cole has struggled in his last two starts, especially in his last outing when he allowed five runs in 4.1 innings against the Mets. However, Arizona’s offense is sputtering right now, presenting a great chance for the Yankees ace to get back on track before the playoffs.

Rodriguez is also looking to bounce back from allowing six runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings against the Rangers last time out. He had allowed just eight runs in his previous six starts.

Both of these teams have been profitable when it comes to betting the under this season, and I think that continues tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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