Blue Jays Suddenly Look Like AL’s Biggest Dark Horse

With the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season winding down, most of the playoff spots in the American League appear to be pretty set.

While the Tampa Bay Rays are the only team in the American League to officially clinch a playoff spot so far, that should change very soon. The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are both very close to clinching as well. The Rays, Yankees and the Red Sox are the top three teams in the American League. They are the only teams in the American League with at least 80 wins. The Rays are going to win the American League East, barring some sort of shocker. The Yankees and Red Sox are poised to land the top two Wild Card spots. Another team in the American League East arguably is going to be the biggest wild card in the AL playoff race from here on out: the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays don't currently have a playoff spot. They would be on the outside looking in on the playoffs if the season ended today. The Cleveland Guardians have the No. 3 Wild Card spot with the Blue Jays one game back.

The Blue Jays Are A Threat

Sep 13, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) gets congratulated after the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto has 12 games left to get itself back into the postseason. If it can, then it's going to be dangerous.

The Blue Jays mightily struggled out of the gate for the first few months of the 2026 season. For example, on trade deadline day on Aug. 3, the Blue Jays were seven games below .500 at 53-60. The season looked over. Toronto's rotation struggled to stay healthy and the offense couldn't score. Not a good mixture, to say the least. Toronto actually traded Kevin Gausman away, but it didn't fully lean into a sale. The Blue Jays brought José Soriano to town. Since Aug. 3, things have changed for the Blue Jays. Toronto has gone 22-15 over its last 37 games to get back into the playoff conversation.

Since Sep. 2, the Blue Jays have gone 7-4.

Toronto was bad early on this season, but this club has a lot of the pieces from the 2025 club that made it to the World Series, plus some intriguing additions. For example, Dylan Cease could very well end up winning the 2026 American League Cy Young Award. Soriano has been good in a Blue Jays uniform. Plus, Kazuma Okamoto has 32 homers and 85 RBIs. The Blue Jays aren't at full strength right now, but one guy who is making progress towards a return is Trey Yesavage. A playoff rotation with Cease, Soriano, and Yesavage would be tough for an opposing team.

Then you have Okamoto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Ernie Clement and the list goes on. If this club can make it into the postseason, it's going to be a real threat. Toronto is just one game back. All you have to do is get in, then it's anyone's guess what could happen. The Blue Jays have the pieces to be a real threat and they have given themselves a shot to get in.